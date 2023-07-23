DCW chief Maliwal vows to visit Manipur after state govt denies permission

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday said she will be going to strife-torn Manipur despite the state government allegedly denying her permission for the visit.



Maliwal on Saturday alleged that the Manipur government has refused to let her visit the state to interact with survivors of sexual violence.

In a tweet on Sunday, Maliwal said she has written to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh seeking an urgent meeting with him during her visit. She is expected to reach Imphal by 12 noon.

"Manipur Govt recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him & request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors," Maliwal tweeted.

— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 23, 2023

Maliwal also shared a copy of a letter written to the Manipur chief minister on Sunday in which she urged him to facilitate her visit while ensuring that she will not do anything to create problems for the state government.

"I seek an urgent meeting with your hon'ble self to discuss the extremely pertinent issue of the human rights violations and sexual assault cases occurring in Manipur... Several Manipuri women have come to Delhi in order to escape the ongoing violence in the state. I wish to discuss issues regarding their welfare as well with your hon'ble self," she said in the letter.

She also sought the CM's support in visiting the violence affected relief camps where the victims of sexual assault are presently staying.

(With PTI inputs)