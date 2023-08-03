Malayalam
President Murmu likely to meet 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple at Mudumalai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2023 12:19 AM IST
President of India, Droupadi Murmu.
Topic | India

Nilgiris: The ‘Elephant Camp’ at Theppakadu, in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve at Gudalur, here, has been closed for visitors in connection with the visit of President Droupadi Murmu which is scheduled for Saturday (August 5), a communique of Tamil Nadu Forest Department said.

The closure is in connection with the massive preparations underway at the elephant camp heralding the maiden visit of the President to Nilgiris.

The President is likely to meet the tribal couple Bomman and Belli, whose life was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

According to the Nilgiris district administration, President Murmu is also expected to meet a few leaders from indigenous tribes, including the Badaga community, who are the most influential in the district.

President Murmu will arrive at the Mysuru Airport by a special flight from New Delhi and fly to an airstrip at Masinagudi in a chopper. She will return to Mysuru the same day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the elephant camp on April 9. He had interacted with the mahouts and also fed elephants. He had also met the tribal couple Bomman and Belli.

