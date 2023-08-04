Police chief transferred amidst the escalating violence in Haryana

Haryana: In a recent development, the Superintendent of Police Varun Singla of Nuh was transferred following communal clashes here.



Singla was on leave when the violent incidents took place in Haryana. A mosque was set on fire and a short circuit apparently triggered a blaze in another house of worship in Haryana's Nuh district, while two brothers belonging to the Muslim community were allegedly beaten up in Gurugram by a group of about 30 people on Thursday.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla returned from leave on Thursday. He reported that night arson led to the fire in one mosque and a short circuit was the reason for the fire in the other.

A senior police officer said they are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas.

A total of 176 people have been arrested and 93 FIRs registered in five districts, including 46 in Nuh and 23 in Gurugram, in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, said police.

The Haryana government has constituted a committee that will monitor social media platforms to prevent the circulation of provocative material to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state.

Curfew, meanwhile, was relaxed in Nuh on Thursday. "People can buy daily essentials from 10 am to 1 pm," Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said, adding the curfew will be relaxed again on Friday for three hours from 10 am.

Mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state, which were suspended till August 5, were also restored for three hours from 1 pm on Thursday.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state over the past few days.

Nuh S P Singla said a total of 139 accused have been arrested so far in connection with Monday's violence in the district.