Poet, folk artist Gaddar dies at 77

Hyderabad: Renowned folk artist Gaddar (77) passed away on Sunday while under treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

A poet, activist and revolutionary balladeer, Gaddar was celebrated for turning his powerful words into inspirational songs.

Born Gummadi Vittal Rao in Tupran, Telangana in 1949, Gaddar was associated with the Naxalism movement till 2010.

Afterwards, he played a significant role in the Telangana movement, using his music to address the injustices faced by the region.

Three years after a separate Telangana state was formed, he completely severed his ties with the Maoists.

Gaddar hugs and kisses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photo: shaandelhite/Twitter

During the 2018 Assembly elections, he voted for the first time. He had openly supported Congress.

Before he was taken ill, he had announced the launch of his own party -- Gaddar Praja Party -- and said he would contest the forthcoming elections.