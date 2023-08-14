Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Pakistani intruder shot dead along International Border in Punjab's Pathankot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 14, 2023 10:46 AM IST
PTI05_05_2022_000020B
BSF personnel. Photo: Representational image/PTI
Topic | India

Chandigarh: A BSF official said on Monday that a Pakistani intruder had been shot dead along the International Border in Punjab's Pathankot district.

He said the Border Security Force troops noticed some suspicious movement around 12:30 am near Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot.

The troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing threat, they opened fire, killing the intruder on the spot, the official said.

RELATED ARTICLES

On August 11, BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Tarn Taran district.  

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.