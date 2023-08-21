Malayalam
Chandrayaan-3 shares fresh images from far side of moon as countdown begins

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2023 10:24 AM IST
Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3', on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Bengaluru: As the date for Chandrayaan's soft landing on Moon fast approaches, the ISRO on Monday released images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

The far side of the moon faces away from the Earth.

This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development centre of ISRO.

According to the space agency, to achieve the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3, several advanced technologies are present in the Lander such as LHDAC.

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The ISRO said on Sunday that the Lander Module with rover in its belly is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 PM on August 23.

(With PTI inputs.)

