'2024! I'll be back', roars Modi on BJP poster; Is PM a cyborg, asks Congress

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 30, 2023 09:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai, BJP has released a poster on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the character in the 1984 Hollywood film 'The Terminator.'

Aiming at the opposition bloc, the BJP post says Modi will be the prime minister even after the next general election. "Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins," BJP has posted. The accompanying poster shows Modi in the Terminator attire holding a lotus, the BJP symbol. The caption says '2024! I'll be back', in an apparent reference to the catchphrase associated with Arnold Schwarzenegger from the James Cameron-directed science fiction movie.

But the opposition quickly pointed out that the Terminator in the film was a cyborg assassin sent back in time from 2029.

"Hey BJP IT cell, Terminator? Really? Are you admitting that Modi is actually a cyborg assassin disguised as human?" asked the Congress Kerala in its post on X, reposting the BJP poster.

The poster came on the eve of the INDIA alliance's meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves.

