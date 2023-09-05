India to be renamed Bharat? Resolution likely in Parliament special session

Speculations are rife that the BJP-led Union Government is contemplating a change in the country's official name from 'India' to 'Bharat' after an official communique by President Droupadi Murmu suggested the same.

The communique to the G20 delegates from the Rashtrapati Bhawan had 'President of Bharat' written on it instead of the usual 'President of India'.

According to sources, the proposal to rename India may be brought up by the BJP during the special session of the Parliament, scheduled from September 18-22.

“Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties?



It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT. Jeetega INDIA!” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

"REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted.

The BJP has been miffed about the name of the Congress-led political bloc, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).



BJP MP Naresh Bansal had stirred a row in Parliament this July after he stated in the Rajya Sabha that the name 'India' is a symbol of "colonial slavery" and it "should be removed from the Constitution". He also sought the renaming of the country's name to 'Bharat'.

The Congress on Monday said the ruling dispensation is in panic after the success of INDIA alliance meetings and that is why it is mulling holding the Lok Sabha earlier and has formed a panel on "one nation, one election".

The opposition party also said it ready to face the election anytime.