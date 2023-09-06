Malayalam
Udhayanidhi Stalin booked for 'hurting religious sentiments', Priyank Kharge for backing him

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2023 10:01 AM IST
Topic | India

Rampur: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge was booked for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday.

Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday.

The FIR came at the complaint of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi who highlighted media reports on Stalin's statement alleging that the politician's comments had hurt their feelings.

Stalin had on Saturday during an event in Tamil Nadu compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria.

His comments sparked a backlash from political parties, with BJP insisting on the Congress to condemn his remarks.

(With PTI inputs.)

