Anantnag encounter: Four dead, security forces' anti-terrorist operation continues

Srinagar: Four security forces personnel- Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier- were killed in the encounter with terrorists in the Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, anti-terrorist operation by security forces is being carried out in the region.

#WATCH | Anti-terrorist operation by security forces continues in Kokernag area of Anantnag



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army's XV Corps commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Thursday paid homage to Colonel Singh and Major Dhonchak.

Sinha, Lt Gen Ghai and Army officers laid wreaths on the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the two slain officers at the Badamibagh cantonment here.

"Paid homage to brave sons of Maa Bharti, Col Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak, who made the supreme sacrifice in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. My deepest condolences to their families. The grateful nation will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts," Sinha later posted on X.

#WATCH | J&K: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays tribute to Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonak, who lost their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag yesterday

The bodies of the slain personnel will later be flown to their home towns. Colonel Singh hailed from Mohali in Punjab and Major Dhonchak from Panipat in Haryana. Their last rites will take place on Friday, officials said.

