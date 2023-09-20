Centre issues advisory directing Indians in Canada to 'exercise utmost caution'

New Delhi: In light of the strained ties between Canada and India over the murder of a Khalistan leader, the Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory instructing Indian nationals in Canada to exercise utmost caution.

The communique issued by the Ministry of External Affairs stated: "In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution."

The advisory came amid further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

It further said threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda.

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada:https://t.co/zboZDH83iw pic.twitter.com/7YjzKbZBIK — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 20, 2023

The advisory also said the High Commission will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.

Students advised to remain vigilant

The advisory also directed Indian students in Canada to exercise 'extreme caution and remain vigilant'.

It also asked Indian nationals and students in Canada to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites so as to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident.

India and Canada have a strong education partnership. There are over 200 educational partnerships between Indian and Canadian institutions.

In addition, over 3,19,000 Indian students are enrolled in Canadian institutions, making them the largest international student cohort in Canada, according to GTRI.



According to the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE), Indian students contributed USD 4.9 billion to the Canadian economy in 2021.



Indian students are the largest international student group in Canada, accounting for 20 per cent of all international students in 2021.

