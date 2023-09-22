Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 22, 2023 05:47 PM IST
Kamal Haasan. File Photo: AFP
Topic | India

Coimbatore: Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has announced his plans to contest from  Coimbatore parliamentary constituency in the upcoming general elections. Addressing a party event here on Friday, he stated that Makkal Needhi Maiam has been receiving good support from people in Coimbatore.

MNM activists of four districts attended the conference here. Earlier, Kamal Haasan instructed his party members to concentrate on Chennai South, Coimbatore and Madurai parliamentary constituencies in view of the LS polls. Following this, the party organised several activities in Coimbatore with the participation of Haasan.

Meanwhile, the MNM leader has not hinted at any plans to join the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc. It is learnt that he had asked the party workers to be ready for the election in 40 constituencies.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.