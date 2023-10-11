Key conspirator of Pathankot attack Shahid Latif shot dead in Pak by unidentified gunmen

Shahid Latif, one of India's most wanted terrorists and a key conspirator in the 2016 Pathankot attack, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sialkot, sources said. According to the sources, Latif, one of India's most wanted terrorist, was killed inside a mosque on Tuesday.The police are yet to identify the attackers, who fled on a motorcycle after the murder.

Latif was associated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist group. According to Indian agencies, Latif had guided the four terrorists to carry out the attack at the Pathankot airbase in 2016, which claimed the lives of five security personnel.

He was released by the Indian government in 2010 along with 24 other terrorists. In 1999, Latif's name was also on the list of the JeM terrorists demanded for release along with its founder Maulana Masood Azhar in connection with the IC 814 Indian Airlines plane hijack.