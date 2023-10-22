Unnao rape case: Victim files complaint against her relatives

Unnao: The survivor in Unnao rape case has filed a complaint against her relatives, accusing them of grabbing the money she had received from the government and NGOs and throwing her out of her house, police said on Saturday. The BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was a convict in the 2017 case.

On the complaint of the woman, an FIR has been filed at the Makhi police station against her uncle, mother, sister and one other person under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

"Investigation into the matter has been initiated and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge," the ASP said.

In the complaint, the woman, who is now married and eight months pregnant, alleged that she was facing harassment and threats from her family members.

"When I asked for money from my family for my needs and expenses which was given to me by the government on court orders and by NGOs, my uncle said that Rs. seven crore had been spent on the case and the money received was not enough and that he wanted more money," she alleged.

She claimed her uncle is serving a 10-year sentence in Tihar Jail in an attempt to murder case. On his instructions, "my mother and sister have become enemies of my and my husband's life", she alleged.

She also alleged that she and her husband were pushed out of the house that she got from the government and that her family members were trying to "frame him".

In 2017, the woman, then a minor, had accused Sengar, the then Bharatiya Janata Party MLA of Unnao district, of kidnapping and rape. He was expelled by the party after massive outrage over the case.

Sengar was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on 20 December 2019 by Delhi's Tis Hazari court. He also lost his assembly membership.