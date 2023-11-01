Malayalam
Centre hikes commercial LPG cylinder price by Rs 102, second time in 2 months

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2023 12:02 PM IST
LPG cylinders. File photo: Reuters
New Delhi: The state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Wednesday increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 102 at several places across the country with immediate effect. This is the second price hike in two months. Now, a 19-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,842 in Kerala. 

After revision, a cylinder will cost Rs 1,833 in Delhi, Rs 1,785.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,943 in Kolkata and Rs 1,999.50 in Chennai.
However, the price of domestic LPG remains unchanged. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 910. The central government reduced the price of domestic-use LPG cylinders by Rs 200.

Oil companies have increased the prices of cylinders due to the surge in the rates of crude oil caused by the escalation in West Asian tension amid the Isreal-Hamas conflict.

