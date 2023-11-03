Assembly polls | Now, godmen seek netas' blessings for ticket in Rajasthan

Jaipur: It is common for politicians to seek blessings from godmen when elections are round the corner. However, the story is different in Rajasthan now. For a change, several godmen are seeking the blessings of politicians this assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Sidelining career politicians, the Opposition party, BJP, has allotted tickets to four godmen and one devotional music artist for the November 25 polls.

Balmukund Acharya (left) and Mahant Pratap Puri. Photo: Special arrangement

Among the four is Otaram Dewasi, the BJP candidate from Sirohi, who is a Rabari community member. He is the priest of Chamunda Mata temple and also revered as "Bhopa ji". He has been elected from the seat in 2013 and became the cow welfare minister in Vasundhara Raje government. He lost the seat in 2018 to Congress rebel independent candidate Sanyam Lodha. The BJP has once again fielded him against Lodha, who is contesting on Congress ticket now.

Another spiritual leader contesting for BJP is Baba Balaknath, head of Baba Mastnath Math and sitting MP from Alwar. He will face Congress candidate Imran Khan at Tijara constituency. Though in his spiritual life Baba Balaknath does not associate himself with any caste, his supporters do make it a point to remind that he comes from the other backward community (OBC), a Yadav. He is considered a Hindu hardliner and with Congress pitching a Muslim candidate, polarisation of votes is almost certain in this constituency.

Next in the list is the head of Taratara Math Mahant Pratap Puri, who is taking on Saleh Mohammad of Congress in Pokaran. A cabinet minister in the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government in the state, Saleh Mohammad inherits the spiritual leadership of Pir Pagaro, a sect of Sindhi Muslim community. After the demise of his father Gazi Fakeer in 2021, Saleh has been bestowed upon Khilafat of Pir Pagara. It will be the second time that Saleh Mohammad and Mahant Pratap Puri will be involved in a ballot battle. In 2018, the former was victorious in a close contest with a margin of less than 1000 votes.

Contesting from Pachpadra for BJP is young devotional singer Prakash Mali. Hailing from Mali community (OBC), Prakash is also popular among folk artists and social media influencers from Rajasthan. Prakash has earlier campaigned for BJP and composed songs hailing the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be contesting against Madan Prajapat of Congress who has won from the seat in 2008 and 2018.

However, most unexpected name in the list of BJP's spiritual leaders is seer from Hathoj Dham, Acharya Balmukund. BJP has given him the prestigious Hawa Mahal seat in Jaipur. The constituency has a considerable Muslim population and recently been in news over the Hindu migration issue. Balmukund Acharya on several occasions had raised the issues of Hindu alienation and destruction of temples. Yet, he was never seen as an aspiring candidate. His candidature has shocked and, to an extent, disappointed several BJP workers from the area. Hiren Mishra, a young BJP leader and one among those disappointed with this decision, expressed his anguish on social media but refused to share his views with Onmanorama.

Even though spiritual leaders do not guarantee victory, the trend is catching up in Rajasthan. It is also not limited to BJP, the Congress, too, is trying to woo them. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has recently inducted Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati into Congress. She is being considered for a ticket from Ajmer North constituency.

Another Congress candidate, Archana Sharma, contesting from Malviya Nagar, is the wife of Acharya Somendra Sharma of Pawan Dham Peeth in Viratnagar. Acharya Somendra Sharma has inherited the legacy of firebrand Hindu leader Acharya Dharmendra and his coronation in October 2022 was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. However, Archana Sharma has been associated with Congress for over two decades and has been a dedicated party worker.