Assembly polls: Vasundhara Raje hints at retirement, heats up speculations

Jaipur: A casual mention of retirement by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, has sent the political rumour mills into an overdrive in the poll-bound Rajasthan.



As retirement is not an easy task and often a dreaded reality for any seasoned politician, Raje's quip is being taken more seriously.

She made the comment during the nomination rally in her constituency Jhalarapatan on Saturday. Raje appeared overwhelmed by the people's support and appeared touched by the speech made by her son Dushyant Singh, a four-time Loka Sabha MP from Jhalawar Baran.

As a 'proud mother' she thanked the people for their unflinching support extended to her and Dushyant. She said that people's support and guidance have helped Dushyant mature as a politician and she no longer needed to guide him. "I may as well retire," Raje said accentuating that Dushyant is ready to carry forward her legacy.

Though she said it as an off-hand confession from a proud mother, it came as a surprise even to her staunch supporters. While some leaders said that it was an effort to pacify the opponents within the party and give them hope that she may call it quits soon, her rivals saw it as the humbling effect of the recent developments.

Raje's differences with the BJP's central leadership are an open secret. For the first time in two decades, the saffron party has not projected her as the CM face and has also denied tickets to many of her loyalists.

"Raje is no longer the undisputed leader that she used to be. Even if the party decides to make her the CM for a third time, things will not be the same for her," a BJP leader said.

But her party colleagues and opposition leaders admit that Raje is a seasoned politician and would not have tossed the issue inadvertently. Many political observers feel that even if she does not retire, the events leading up to her nomination definitely indicate a change in her leadership role in the near future.