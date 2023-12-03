Malayalam
Congress will fulfil Telangana people's aspirations, says TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

PTI
Published: December 03, 2023 05:18 PM IST
PTI12_03_2023_000129A
Congress Telangana President A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party's lead during the counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Thanking senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday said it is the party's responsibility to fulfil Telangana people's aspirations after forming the government in the state. 

Speaking to media persons, he said the Congress's victory is dedicated to Telangana martyrs. Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra gave impetus to the party in the state, Reddy said, adding that the "six guarantees" given by the Congress and the other promises made by leaders such as Rahul Gandhi would also be implemented, once the party forms the government. 

Welcoming BRS Working President K T Rama Rao's wishes to the Congress party on its victory, Reddy said he expects the BRS's cooperation in giving good governance to the people. "It is a people's mandate. We need not (do) a postmortem. 

If everything goes well, then only you will get that magic number. The simple point is that they (people) wanted to change. They wanted to defeat KCR. They have defeated KCR. That's all," he said. Reddy said the people have decided the role of the opposition, and Congress expects the BRS's cooperation in order to fulfil the people's aspirations. 

"To revive democratic values, we are expecting that the BRS will come forward," he said. He also thanked Congress allies in the polls, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi, for their support. He said the Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister will be renamed 'Praja Bhavan' once the Congress forms the government. 

The soon-to-be-formed Congress government will work towards protecting people's rights in the state, the TPCC chief said. Henceforth even common people will have an entry into the state secretariat, he added.

