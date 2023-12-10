Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

PTI
Published: December 10, 2023 02:22 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati and her nephew party's national coordinator Akash Anand . Photo: IANS
Topic | India

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday declared her nephew Akash Anand as her political successor, a party office-bearer said.

"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters.

"He (Anand) has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh," Singh added.

RELATED ARTICLES

The party's official statement, however, did not mention any such decision.

Singh said Mayawati announced the decision during a meeting in the district that was attended by party leaders from across the country.

Singh said, "She (Mayawati) said he (Anand) will be her heir after her."

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.