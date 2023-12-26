Explosion near Israeli embassy in New Delhi; Police recover letter addressed to envoy

New Delhi: A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, authorities said.

Delhi Police sources said a typed letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found in a garden area behind the embassy, where the explosion took place. The authenticity of the letter is being verified.

When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, "We can confirm that around 5:48 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation."

Deputy Chief of Mission (Israel) Ohad Nakash Kaynar said, "All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further."

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room). The fire department immediately sent two fire engines to the spot.

Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, the fire officials said.

Sources said the caller told police that there was a blast behind the embassy.

A guard deployed at Hindi Bhawan told the media that he heard a loud noise behind the embassy and informed the police.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell has also reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and security personnel have been deployed.

Police officials said that they were searching every corner of the area. No explosive has been found so far and the search operation is still underway.

The bomb disposal squad and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot, they said.

Security personnel around the Israel embassy have remained on high alert since the war between Israel and Hamas began earlier this year, the officials said.

"We can confirm that around 5:20 pm there was a blast in proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters, adding that local police and security teams were investigating the incident.

Israel's foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to look into the cause of the explosion.

In January 2021, a small bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, without harming anyone. An Israeli official said at the time that Israel was treating the blast as a terrorist incident.