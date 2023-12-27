6,200 km, 14 states, 85 districts: Cong to hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' starting Jan 14 from Manipur-Mumbai

New Delhi: The Congress will hold a "Bharat Nyay Yatra" covering 14 states and 85 districts from Manipur to Mumbai beginning January 14, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal announced Wednesday.

"The Congress working committee had opined that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from east to west... The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir travelling 4,500 km. That was a historic yatra in the Indian political history. He will be undertaking this yatra with the experience he had from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This yatra will hold interaction with women of this country, youth and the marginalised community," he said.

Venugopal also said the yatra will cover 6,200 km and will traverse through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat before reaching Maharashtra.

"The yatra is covering 14 states and 85 districts. The Bharat Nyay Yatra will be mostly covered by bus along with short stretches of walking," he said.