Bar Council of India asks CJI to declare holiday for all courts on Ram Temple consecration day

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has written to CJI D Y Chandrachud requesting him to declare a holiday in all courts across the country to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The letter written by BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra highlighted the religious and cultural significance of the event.

It said a holiday would allow members of the legal fraternity and court staff to participate in or observe the ceremonies in Ayodhya and the related events elsewhere.

"This event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realisation of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure," the letter written to the Chief Justice of India said.

Underlining that the Supreme Court's verdict of November 9, 2019, which allocated the disputed land for the construction of the temple, affirmed the birthplace of Lord Ram and resonated with the truth and beliefs of the Hindu community, the letter said a holiday would also "demonstrate a harmonious blend of legal processes with the cultural ethos of our nation".

#BREAKING Bar Council of India Chairman writes to CJI DY Chandrachud requesting for a judicial holiday across all courts on January 22 on the occasion of #Pranpratishtha ceremony of #LordRam in #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/zqZMaxraFN — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 17, 2024

"In light of the religious, cultural, national, and international importance of this event, I humbly request your esteemed office to consider declaring a holiday in the Supreme Court, high courts, district courts, and other courts across India on 22nd January 2024," it said.

The letter said Lord Ram's universal significance extended beyond cultural and religious boundaries, touching the hearts and minds of people across diverse communities and belief systems.

"I understand the importance of ensuring the continued functioning of the justice system, and therefore, I propose that matters requiring urgent attention can be accommodated through special arrangements or, if necessary, rescheduled for the following working day," the letter said.