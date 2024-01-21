Cong alleges attack on Jairam Ramesh's car in Assam during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's vehicle was allegedly attacked and media persons accompanying the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' were "manhandled" by miscreants in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday, a party leader said to PTI.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh in a press conference on Sunday said that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government was creating hurdles for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 'every hour' as it entered its fourth day in the state.



The Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra, which is travelling through Assam from January 18 to 25, plans to cover 833km across 17 districts. The yatra commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20. The Yatra, during which Ramesh was said attacked, was travelling from Biswanth district through Sonitpur to Nagaon.

"The car of Ramesh ji and some others were moving to join the main Yatra entourage near Jamugurighat when it came under attack", All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh told PTI.

"We informed the police and the additional superintendent of police is at the location now", the AICC leader added. She said Nyay Yatra stickers from his vehicle were torn out and the attackers attempted to put a BJP flag on the vehicle, nearly breaking the rear glass. "The camera, badge and other apparatus of a vlogger who has been covering the Yatra were snatched. Members of the social media team of the party were also manhandled", she said.

Singh said a BJP programme was happening in the area and some of the media persons had got off their vehicles to get some visuals. "They created a very intimidating situation for us. They have refused to return the camera of the vlogger, claiming that it was not snatched," she added.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramesh, who is accompanying Rahul Gandhi, said, "The problem is that the CM here loses his mental balance whenever he hears the name of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. What more can I say about it." "Since then, he has been agitated and rattled and finds one excuse or the other to create problems. There was an FIR in Jorhat, route permission issues in Guwahati, among others," he said.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi with Jairam Ramesh during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatara in Nagaland. File Photo: PTI.

"I have to again say, that the first Bharat Jodo Yatra had travelled through four BJP-ruled states, but there were no major issues. Nowhere has the Yatra been targeted by any CM as here. It is our first experience. Problems are being created every hour," the Congress leader said.

The Nyay Yatra and its chief organiser KB Byju had been slapped with an FIR in Jorhat over alleged route deviation when the yatra passed through the town on Thursday. In Guwahati, where the yatra is scheduled to reach on Tuesday, Congress has claimed that permission for padayatra and roadshow has been denied on the route and interaction with journalists at Gauhati Press Club has also been refused. The party claimed that it has been allowed to proceed with the yatra through a peripheral road, which acts as the national highway bypass for the main city.

"Whether at the press club or not is another matter, but Gandhi will address the national media on January 23. Even if it is at the campsite," Ramesh said. On being purportedly denied to visit the Gauhati Press Club, he said, "We have the copy of the invitation sent to Rahul ji. But I don't want to put anyone in a problem. I don't want to release it now as the CM will unnecessarily go after them. He indulges in vindictive politics just like the Prime Minister."

Ramesh urged Sarma to 'relax' and let the Congress democratically complete the yatra. "He should continue to fill his coffers. He is a 'kuber' (rich person) now, he will become a 'super kuber' by the time the next elections come and then people will give their reply," Ramesh added.

