Here's a peek into the temple town of Ayodhya | Infographics

Millions of people watched the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya temple on Monday. The event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was however, witnessed in person only by a select few. Only invited guests were permitted entry to the Prana Pratishtha function in Ayodhya on January 22.



The rest of India has been left pondering about the architectural marvel that has risen in the ancient city of Ayodhya. This graphic narrative will provide you with the answers. Here are the details:

In February 2020, the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust officially declared the construction of the temple. It clarified that the Trust is in charge of the temple construction, and funds would be raised by collecting donations from individuals. According to the authorities of the Trust, donations could range from ‘one rupee to one crore rupees.’

As of January 2024, the trust’s account was credited with around Rs 3,500 crore for the temple construction, whereas the cost of building the temple was to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore only. This means there is sufficient funding to develop further amenities and also for the maintenance of the temple and the premises. The temple is awe-inspiring not only in terms of money but also in its elegance. It will be a mesmerizing visual treat unveiled before the people who attend the Prana Pratishtha on January 22. The changes that have occurred in Ayodhya, along with the temple construction, have been rapid and amazing. The visage of the railway station at Ayodhya has also been transformed, along with its name. A new international airport has emerged, and a state-of-the-art gigantic township is also in the process of being ready.

What are the specialities of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya? What are the development activities going on there? Here is a bird’s eye view of what awaits people through a graphic narrative.

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, is situated 15 kilometres away from Ayodhya town. The airport’s style is identical to the temple, and it is expected that, as of now, around 10 lakh people will reach Ayodhya via this airport every year. However, this number is likely to increase once the remaining phases of the temple construction are completed. The entire walls of the airport are adorned with murals and wall paintings depicting the tales of Lord Rama. Additionally, the airport features solar plants, rainwater harvesting systems, waste water treatment plants, and water purification plants.

The amazement does not end here; there are other important elements as well. The railway station, formerly known as Dham Junction, will now be called Ayodhya Dham Junction. Along with the name change, the station has undergone a facelift in terms of both facilities and appearance. The station is also designed in the likeness of the Ram Temple, with the roof of the main entrance taking inspiration from the shape of a lotus. Adjacent to this, there is an arch reminiscent of the crown of Lord Rama, and there is also a wheel symbolizing the sun. Once completed, the station will have the capacity to accommodate one lakh people at a time.

Anticipating the development that the temple is expected to bring about in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is setting up a Greenfield township. This township, spread over 1000 acres, will include ashrams, Maths, guest houses of different state governments, commercial establishments, residential zones, hotels, and apartments, among other facilities. The first phase of this township is expected to be completed in three years. The state government has made it clear that they are not building a new world at the center of Ayodhya; instead, the new township will be an extension of the existing town of Ayodhya.

In this regard, the state government has approved as many as 171 development projects as of January 2024, and the works of around 101 projects are progressing rapidly. As part of this, the construction of new highways and roads, along with the widening of existing roads, is progressing at a fast pace. The state government has earmarked Rs 29,000 crore for these activities. This means the celebration will not end with the Prana Pratishtha, and the temple town of Ayodhya is undergoing a complete transformation.