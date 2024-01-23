Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

New Delhi: Former Bihar chief minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday.

Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak', served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. He died on February 17, 1988.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted at the decision to "confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary".

"This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment.

"His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," Modi posted on X, also known as Twitter.