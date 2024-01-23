'We don't get intimidated': Rahul amid Assam CM's order to register case against him

Assam: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma for creating hurdles for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. According to Rahul, the actions by the Assam CM would only benefit the Yatra and increase its publicity.



Meanwhile, Sarma instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against Rahul for "provoking the crowd" to break barricades, and called their actions "Naxalite tactics".

Addressing a press conference, Rahul said that Congress' Nyay Yatra has become the main issue in Assam. He added that Sarma is one of the most corrupt Chief Ministers in the country. "Whenever I move to the state people tell me - that there is massive unemployment, massive corruption, massive price rise, farmers are struggling and no youth can get a job in this state. These are the issues we are raising," the former Congress chief said.

Rahul said that the yatra is about five pillars of justice that will give strength to the country - participation, justice for youth, labourers, women, and farmers. The Congress party will put forward its blueprint for the five pillars of justice over the next one month, he stated.

Rahul Gandhi on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony

Asked about the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and how he would counter the wave it has generated in the country, Rahul said, "It is nothing like that, that there is a wave. I had said earlier also that this is the BJP's political programme and Narendra Modi ji did a function and a show there, it's good, but we have told you, we have clarity about our programme which is about five justices to strengthen the country."

Assam CM directs police to file case against Rahul Gandhi for 'provoking crowd'

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for "provoking the crowd" to break barricades, and called their actions "Naxalite tactics".

"I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd," the Chief Minister posted on 'X' in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

Sarma said the footage posted by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence. 'These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'Naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture," the CM said.

'Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," Sarma added. Alleging that there was a conspiracy to stop Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' again by putting up barricades, the IYC chief on X said, "Use as many sticks as you want...This war will continue now".

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra was stopped from entering the city, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans. Gandhi later addressed party supporters on the outskirts of the city, and said, "We have broken barricades, but will not break the law".

The police, which had set up barricades at two places to prevent the Yatra from entering the city limits, had to use force to stop the Congress workers.

(With PTI inputs)