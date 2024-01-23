'India's Independence a result of Netaji's resistance,' TN Guv slights Gandhiji at college event

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has once again invited controversy, this time by slighting the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi to the Indian independence movement.



"Mahatma Gandhi's struggle after 1942 did not bear fruit. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose won independence for the country through strong resistance. Netaji's sacrifice should be remembered and appreciated like any other," Ravi said. He added that Muhammad Ali Jinnah introduced sectarianism in the country.

The governor's remarks were made at a programme held at the Anna University campus in connection with the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose. Meanwhile, allegations have also been raised that the university authorities forced the students to participate in the program and denied attendance to those who did not participate.