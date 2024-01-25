PM Modi & French President Macron to hold roadshow in Jaipur ahead Republic Day event

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron, chief guest to the 75th Republic Day celebrations, will kick-start his two-day trip to India on Thursday by visiting Jaipur's fort of Amber. Macron was also scheduled to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Jaipur along with his visits to Hawa Mahal and the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar.

Emmanuel Macron is the sixth leader from France to be the chief guest of India's Republic Day event at Delhi's Kartavya Path. The French president's visit is taking place as top negotiators from both sides are looking at finalising two defence deals for India's procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three French-designed Scorpene submarines.

Macron's schedule during his two-day visit

According to the PMO, Modi will welcome Macron at around 5.30 pm on Thursday, and the two leaders will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum.

The roadshow is scheduled to start at the Jantar Mantar area at 6 pm while Modi and Macron are set to begin their bilateral talks at 7.15 pm. Ways to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including digital domain, defence, trade, clean energy, youth exchanges, and easing of visa norms for Indian students are set to be the focus of the talks, sources said. It is expected that India's proposed procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines would also figure in the talks.

Modi and Macron are also expected to deliberate on expanding maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the situation in the Red Sea, the Hamas-Israel conflict and the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, Macron will witness the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade. Two Rafale fighter jets and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Air Force will also feature in the celebrations. The French marching contingent from the French Foreign Legion features six Indians.

The French President will also attend the 'At Home' reception by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Murmu at 7.10 pm after which Macron will depart Delhi at 10.05 pm.

India-France ties

Prime Minister Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade held on July 14 last year in Paris. President Macron visited India for the G20 Summit in September 2023.

The defence and strategic ties between India and France have been on an upswing in the last few years. The two strategic partners also expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries. The two sides are also expanding cooperation in the maritime domain, including in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With PTI inputs)