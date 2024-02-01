Malayalam
Time to wage war against feudal system that oppresses poor, tribal, Dalit: Hemant Soren

PTI
Published: February 01, 2024 10:08 AM IST Updated: February 01, 2024 01:18 PM IST
Hemant Soren during a video message recorded just before his arrest. Photo: Screengrab X/PTI
Topic | India

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president and former chief minister Hemant Soren has said that the time has come to wage a war against a feudal system that oppresses poor, dalits and tribals.

"I will not cow down...Ultimately truth will prevail," Soren said in a video message recorded just before his arrest. Soren also claimed that he was not linked to the money laundering case in which he was arrested.

The JMM leader was arrested on Wednesday night in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state Transport Minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Hemant Soren was arrested after a marathon seven hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case at his official residence.

