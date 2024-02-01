Time to wage war against feudal system that oppresses poor, tribal, Dalit: Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president and former chief minister Hemant Soren has said that the time has come to wage a war against a feudal system that oppresses poor, dalits and tribals.

"I will not cow down...Ultimately truth will prevail," Soren said in a video message recorded just before his arrest. Soren also claimed that he was not linked to the money laundering case in which he was arrested.

Fighter Hemant Soren releases video message for the people of Jharkhand before getting arrested by ED.



Hemant Soren also explains how BJP has framed him falsely without any evidences. pic.twitter.com/L3kvwRn8SU — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) February 1, 2024

The JMM leader was arrested on Wednesday night in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state Transport Minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Hemant Soren was arrested after a marathon seven hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case at his official residence.