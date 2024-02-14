SKM calls for Bharat Bandh on Friday; major roads to be blocked

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) along with central trade unions has urged all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in a Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16. The farmers will participate in a widespread chakka jam on major roads across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on Friday. The call for a Bharat Bandh comes amid the violent clashes between protesting farmers and security forces during the 'Dilli Chalo' march.



The Gramin Bandh, called by the SKM and central trade unions, will be from 6 am to 4 pm on Friday. Mass organisations of students, youths, women and all other sections including agricultural workers, teachers, small traders, transport operators, professionals, journalists have extended solidarity and support to the industrial strike and Bharat Bandh, the SKM said.

"The SKM considers the various Kisan organisations and platforms are also fighting on the same and common demands, hence, all of the like-minded Kisan oragnisations should make an effort to build a common and united struggle on these issues," the SKM said in a statement.

The SKM mentioned their demands including MSP for all crops based on the Swaminathan formula of C2+50 (input cost of capital+50 per cent), legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres.

They also demanded free 300 units power for farming and for domestic use and for shops, comprehensive crop insurance, and a hike in pensions to Rs 10,000 per month among others.



