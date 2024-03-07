Congress election panel to finalise candidate list today

The Congress Central Election Committee is scheduled to convene at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at 6 pm on Thursday. The meeting will finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The committee will decide on candidates including those who should be fielded from the southern states of India including Kerala.



With minimal disagreements within the party, it is anticipated that the candidates for Kerala's constituencies will be announced shortly after the meeting.

The only constituencies in Kerala that require a final decision are Wayanad, Kannur and Alappuzha. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi is set to run from Wayanad, while Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran has expressed his willingness to contest in Kannur as communicated to the party's High Command.

In Alappuzha, although K C Venugopal is a preferred choice by the leadership, there is also a consideration for Shanimol Usman to ensure adequate Muslim representation.

Among top Congress leaders, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her poll debut from the Raebareli, the constituency won by Sonia Gandhi five times until 2019. Rahul Gandhi is also likely to contest from both Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.