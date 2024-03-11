Rajasthan MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP after ticket denied, joins Congress

Jaipur: Churu MP Rahul Kaswan on Monday resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress. He also resigned as a member of the Lok Sabha.



Announcing his decision, Kaswan, who was denied a ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders for allowing him to represent Churu as the MP twice.

"Due to political reasons, at this very moment today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and from the post of Member of Parliament," Kaswan posted on X. "I express my gratitude to BJP national president J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who gave me the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years," he said.

The BJP has given a ticket to paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia from the Churu Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan in place of Kaswan.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and other prominent leaders welcomed Kaswan's resignation from the BJP and joined the Congress.

Gehlot said this would strengthen the fight for "justice". Welcoming Kaswan, Gehlot posted on X, "India is connecting for justice. And the goal is the protection of democracy."

He further said, "Churu MP Rahul Kaswan, who left BJP and joined Congress with his supporters with the resolve to protect democracy, independence of institutions and strengthen India, is welcome in the Congress family. Your decision will definitely strengthen the fight for justice."

Dotasra said, "Undoubtedly, Kaswan's spirit of farmer welfare and public service will strengthen public issues and strengthen the party organisation."

