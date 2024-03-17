Congress Working Committee to meet on Mar 19 to approve manifesto

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will discuss the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at its meeting on March 19 and give the final shape to it.



The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is also likely to meet from March 19 to 20 to finalise the remaining candidates of the party for the seven-phase polls beginning April 19.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the CWC, its top decision-making body, would meet on March 19 and give its nod to the draft manifesto which carries the five 'guarantees' for justice.

He said the party will fight the elections on the issue of 'five nyay' (justice) -- 'Bhagidari Nyay', 'Kisan Nyay', 'Nari Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Yuva Nyay' -- with 25 guarantees, five for each nyay, which have already been announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi.

"These are the guarantees by the Congress party and not by a single person," he remarked in an obvious jibe at the prime minister who has been claiming to provide "Modi ki guarantee".

Sources said the party's CEC would also discuss and finalise the party candidates. The Congress has so far announced a total of 82 candidates in two separate lists -- the first list of 39 candidates and the second of 43.