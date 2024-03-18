Supreme Court asks SBI to disclose all electoral bond details, says bank can't cherry-pick

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has once again emphasized that the State Bank of India (SBI) cannot be selective and must divulge all possible electoral bond information it holds, including unique bond numbers that would unveil the connection between the purchaser and the political party receiving the bonds.



Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, leading a five-judge bench, reiterated that the apex court had previously instructed the bank, in its verdict on the electoral bonds case, to reveal all bond details without delay, without waiting for additional directives on the matter.

"We had asked all details to be disclosed by the SBI which includes electoral bond numbers as well. Let SBI not be selective in disclosure," the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, orally said during the hearing.

Last week, the top court had issued a notice to the country's largest bank to explain the reasons for non-disclosure of unique alpha numeric numbers in compliance of its directions, saying the SBI was "duty bound" to reveal them.

On April 12, 2019, the apex court had issued an interim order directing that the information about the donations received and donations which will be received must be submitted by political parties to the EC in a sealed cover.

In its landmark verdict on February 15, the top court had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

(With PTI inputs,)