Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister after being denied LS poll ticket

BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as Union Minister on Tuesday.



“PM Modi is a big leader but injustice done to me and my party,” Pashupati Kumar Paras said after resigning as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.

He had earlier accused the BJP of not doing justice to his LJP faction and indicated that he may walk out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, saying they are "free" to go anywhere and the "doors are open".

His expression of disappointment with the BJP came days after the ruling party struck a seat-sharing deal with his nephew Chirag Paswan, who heads another faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), ignoring the Union minister's claim over a number of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, including Hajipur.

Upping the ante, he asserted that he will contest from Hajipur, which has been a bone of contention between him and Paswan. His nephew has indicated that his party will contest from the seat, asserting that the BJP has addressed all his concerns.

The Lok Janshakti Party, which was led by Ram Vilas Paswan, split into two after his demise in 2020. His brother Paras leads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and his son Chirag Paswan the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), both part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).