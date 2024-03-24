Kejriwal issues first work order from ED custody, AAP's crucial meet shortly

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government, instructing Water Minister Atishi to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city.



Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the directions, received late on Saturday, brought tears to her eyes with Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight. Latest reports said that leaders of the INDIA alliance will hold a press conference on Sunday over Kejriwal's arrest. Delhi police have beefed up security in view of the protests of AAP workers.

The AAP will hold a meeting of its leaders, MLAs and councillors on Sunday to decide its future strategy following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak will preside over the meeting.

"This is the first big meeting after the arrest of the party supremo. There is likely to be discussions on the party's future strategy," a source said.

Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

The chief minister also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months, Atishi said.

The minister said Kejriwal directed to issue instructions to the chief secretary and other officers in this regard. He also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, she said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal moved the high court on Saturday challenging his arrest but the court is unlikely to grant an urgent hearing. According to highly-placed sources in the court, the plea is unlikely to be heard before March 27 as the court is closed for Holi.

Lawyers of Kejriwal, the sources said, have requested that the matter be listed for hearing on Sunday since the custody of a constitutional functionary by a central agency has been challenged. The petitioner is a chief minister and therefore, seeks an urgent hearing from the court, the sources said.

On Friday, a trial court remanded Kejriwal in the ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation".

In his plea, Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, has contended that his arrest and remand are illegal and that he is entitled to be released from custody immediately.

The ED arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had earlier approached the court for quashing and setting aside all proceedings, including summonses, issued against him.

In that petition, Kejriwal said he is a "vocal critic" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, an opposition leader and a partner in the INDIA bloc, and the ED, being under the Union government's control, has been "weaponised".

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped. Top AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.