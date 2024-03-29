Malayalam
Exemplary action against tax terrorism after change of govt, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published: March 29, 2024 07:45 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI
Topic | New Delhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP on Friday of indulging in "tax terrorism" by misusing probe agencies and warned it, saying when the government changes, such exemplary action will be taken that no one will dare to do such things again.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a video of his press conference held on March 15 where he answered a query relating to the income-tax notices issued against the Congress and used the hashtag "#BJPTaxTerrorism" with it.

"When the government changes, action will definitely be taken against those who have disrobed democracy. And such exemplary action will be taken that no one will dare to do all this again. This is my guarantee," the former Congress chief said in his post in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

Gandhi's post came on a day when the Congress said it has received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore, and alleged that the BJP is in "serious violation" of income-tax laws for which authorities should raise a demand for more than Rs 4,600 crore from the saffron party.

The Congress also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in "tax terrorism" to financially cripple the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

