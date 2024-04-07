Kushboo seeks ‘pause’ in campaign activities for BJP citing health issues

Chennai: BJP leader and actor Kushboo Sundar on Sunday told the party high command that she has to pause her campaign activities due to a health issue.



In a letter to BJP National President J P Nadda, the actor-politician said she suffered a tailbone fracture in 2019 and that the "injury has plagued me for the past five years."

Despite medical advice, she continued to campaign for the ensuing polls and her "condition has worsened." She has now been advised of a "necessary procedure."

She said she has to now "significantly reduce my activities, particularly those that involve extensive travel and prolonged periods of sitting, both of which are integral to election campaigning."

At times, hard decisions have to be taken and focus needs to be on one's health. I am at such a juncture today. I have dedicated myself to @BJP4India and have been following the path of our beloved PM @narendramodi ji, immersing myself in the election campaign activities. But… pic.twitter.com/tuevsqczok — KhushbuSundar (Modi ka Parivaar) (@khushsundar) April 7, 2024

Therefore, "I must announce a pause in my active participation in the current election campaign," Sundar told Nadda.