Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Flying Squad seizes Rs 3.90 cr from suspected supporters of BJP candidate in TN

PTI
Published: April 07, 2024 12:54 PM IST
Rupee
Representational image. Photo: Istock/Credit.Dev Manik
Topic | India

Chennai: A team of Flying Squad on Sunday seized Rs 3.90 crore from three persons who were on their way to Tirunelveli, a senior police official said.

They had boarded a train to Tirunelveli from Egmore here and the team of officials intercepted them at nearby Tambaram and found Rs 3.90 crore in their possession. They had no valid documents to carry the said amount of cash.

They are suspected to be supporters of BJP's Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran and have been detained for interrogation.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE