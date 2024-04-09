Malayalam
Kejriwal in prison: AAP begins door-to-door drive under 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se' campaign

PTI
Published: April 09, 2024 02:45 PM IST
Supporters and activists of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a protest demanding the release of Kejriwal after his arrest in connection with a long-running corruption probe, in Amritsar on April 8, 2024. Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday began a door-to-door drive in Delhi's Shahdara as part of its "Jail ka Jawab Vote se" campaign to seek support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, and the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Under the campaign, AAP leaders will visit every house in the four Lok Sabha constituencies where the party has fielded its candidates.

Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, kicked off the campaign in Shahdara. He was accompanied by the party's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Contesting the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Congress, the AAP has fielded candidates on four seats -- New Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi. The Congress is contesting the remaining three seats in the national capital. Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25. 

