Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA takes two prime accused to Bengaluru on remand

PTI
Published: April 13, 2024 11:20 AM IST
A police official stands guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru, Saturday. Photo: PTI
Topic | Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two prime accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case were brought to the city by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Kolkata on transit remand, police sources said on Saturday. Both will be taken for a routine medical test, after which they will be produced before the NIA court here.

A court in Kolkata had on Friday granted a 3-day transit remand to the two accused in the blast case, allowing the NIA to take them to the Karnataka capital. The NIA had arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from Kolkata for their alleged role in March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe here, which left 10 people injured.

According to NIA, Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind, the officials said. Last month, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for those providing information leading to the arrest of these two accused.

RELATED ARTICLES

An IED explosion rocked the cafe located on ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. The NIA took over the probe on March 3.

