Firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai

PTI
Published: April 14, 2024 09:10 AM IST
Salman Khan
Bollywood star Salman Khan. Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram
Topic | India

Mumbai: Two unidentified persons on a motorbike opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai early Sunday morning, a police official said.

The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am, the official said.

The local police and the crime branch have started a probe into the incident, he said. A team of forensic science experts also reached the site, cops said.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. 

