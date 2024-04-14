Malayalam
'Modi ki Guarantee 2024': BJP releases election manifesto

PTI
Published: April 14, 2024 10:21 AM IST Updated: April 14, 2024 11:08 AM IST
Meenu Article Images - 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays a copy of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto for the general election, in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2024. Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, which has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

The prime minister handed over copies of the manifesto to the representatives of the four broad groups - Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Naari Shakti (GYAN) - who were beneficiaries of the government's schemes.
PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto for the polls that are scheduled to commence on April 19.

Addressing the gathering earlier, Singh said the manifesto embodies the guarantees the prime minister has given to the people of the country. "Modi ki guarantee" is the recurring theme of the manifesto, he said. "Modi ki guarantee is equivalent to 24-carat gold and has emerged as the gold standard of governance," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Singh, who headed the party's manifesto committee, said more than 15 lakh suggestions were received from across the country and those were incorporated into the document.
The manifesto talks about implementing the "one nation, one poll" initiative, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expanding 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals the world over. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of BJP JP Nadda display copies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's election manifesto for the general election, in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2024. Photo: PTI.
