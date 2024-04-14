Malayalam
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, two killed in gunfight

PTI
Published: April 14, 2024 08:16 AM IST
Manipur
File Photo: AFP.
Topic | India

Imphal: Two persons were killed in a gunfight that broke out between two armed groups in Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday, police said. The deceased are yet to be identified.

The shootout happened at a place close to the border of Kangpokpi district, a police officer said. Additional state and central forces were rushed in to contain the situation, he said.

The incident came a day after three persons were injured in a gunfight between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen in Tengnoupal district.

At least 219 people were killed after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, when a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. 

