After Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will lose Wayanad too: PM Modi

Nanded (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, "Congress' sahabzade" will lose from Wayanad constituency in Kerala and he will have to look for a safer seat after that.



Addressing a rally at Nanded in Maharashtra to campaign for BJP candidates from Nanded and Hingoli seats, Modi said the information available for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls indicates that there has been a one-sided voting in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Referring to Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "After losing Amethi, the Congress' sahabzade will lose Wayanad as well. So he will have to look for a safe seat after April 26."

In an apparent reference to Sonia Gandhi, he said some INDIA bloc leaders left the Lok Sabha and moved to the Rajya Sabha as they had no courage to contest elections. "For the first time, the family will not vote for a Congress candidate in the constituency where they live as there is no party candidate there," he said. Modi said he has spent 10 years fixing the bad governance of the Congress regimes. "A lot of work needs to be done," he added. The Congress has been a barrier in the development of farmers and poor people, he alleged. "The agriculture crisis did not happen now. It happened because of the flawed policies of Congress," Modi said.

Targeting the INDIA bloc, he said it has no face to project and people do not know to whom to entrust the country's future. "They may claim anything, but the reality is that Congress leaders have accepted defeat even before the announcement of polls," he said. He termed the opposition alliance a grouping of selfish people who have come together to protect their corrupt practices.

Modi appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their voting rights in the Lok Sabha elections. "You are not doing any favour by voting. you are securing the country's future. I want to boost the morale of the party workers from the opposition. You (opposition leaders) are sure to lose the polls, but you will get a chance someday. But you must appeal to voters to vote," he said.

Modi said the INDIA bloc constituents were contesting the elections against each other in 25 per cent of seats. "After (the election results on) June 4, they will be fighting more with each other," he said. He said that without the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, what fate would have befallen Sikhs who came from Afghanistan? The NDA under PM Modi is seeking a stronger majority for a third consecutive term, while the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.