Congress, RJD workers clash with each other at INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi; several injured

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi got marred by violent clashes on Sunday as two groups came to blows, resulting in injuries to several people.



While the leaders of the INDIA bloc were addressing a massive gathering, a clash erupted reportedly between the workers of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress over some issues.

Workers of both parties engaged in violent clashes and hurled chairs and sticks at each other. Security personnel were quick to intervene but by the time they reached, some people were already injured.

The sudden bout of violence during the rally created panic and chaos and some people started 'fleeing' the venue. This also resulted in some people falling to the ground and getting hurt.

According to reports, the dispute took place between supporters of RJD and a Congress candidate from Chatra, K N Tripathi.

During the skirmish, K N Tripathi's brother, Gopal Tripathi, got severely injured.

K N Tripathi had been a minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet.

He claimed that at least 10-15 outsiders had infiltrated the rally with a motive to create chaos and disorder.

When the physical fight broke out between the two groups belonging to RJD and Congress, top leaders of the INDIA bloc were also present on the stage.