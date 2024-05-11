'More you destroy us, the stronger we'll become': Arvind Kejriwal slams Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending four of Aam Aadmi party's (AAP) leaders to jail.

"Narendra Modi sent four of AAP's leaders to jail- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh. They are intimidated by a small party like AAP, which has been in this country for only 10 years. But they must remember that the more they try to destroy us, the more we'll rise," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister added that the BJP was focusing on a 'One Leader, One Nation' policy. Their sole objective was to destroy all the Opposition leaders in the country including different Chief Ministers like Hemant Soren and Pinarayi Vijayan.

"PM Modi has reached the age of retirement. He is campaigning to make Amit Shah, the next Prime Minister. So who will fulfill Modi's guarantees?" he added. He expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place.

A day after getting released from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal reached the historic temple to pay his obeisance. Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leaders including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita on Saturday offered prayers. Photo: X/AAP

On Friday, the chief minister thanked Lord Hanuman as he stepped out of Tihar Jail on interim bail and sought people's support in his "fight against dictatorship".

The Delhi CM will hold two roadshows in south Delhi and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.