Sec 144 imposed in Kupwara, Baramulla of J&K ahead of LS polls

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 19, 2024 08:45 PM IST
Article Image-Haritha - 3
Representational image. Photo: Onmanorama/Canva
Topic | India

Srinagar: On Saturday, the authorities imposed restrictions in the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in anticipation of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled here on Monday. District Magistrates of Baramulla and Kupwara districts imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPc from 6 pm on Saturday for 72 hours.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls on May 20. The main contest in the constituency is between former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, Sajad Lone of People's Conference and the incarcerated former MLA, Engineer Rashid of the Awami Itihad Party.
The constituency has polling stations close to the Line Of Control in Uri, Karnah, Keran, Gurez and Tangdhar. Campaigning ended in the constituency at 6 pm on Saturday.
(With IANS Inputs)

