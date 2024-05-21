ED alleges AAP recieved over Rs 7 cr foreign funding illegally; party terms it 'BJP's new conspiracy'

New Delhi: Amid the probe into the Delhi excise policy, the Enforcement Directorate here on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of recieving more than Rs 7 crore foreign fund in contravention of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The party has refuted the central agency's allegations and termed it "a new conspiracy by the BJP" to slander the Kejriwal government amid Lok Sabha polls.



Addressing a joint press conference, AAP leaders Atishi and Sandeep Pathak alleged that the BJP was trying to rake up an old issue to target the party and claimed that more such allegations will crop up with elections nearing in Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate has written to the Union Home Ministry alleging the Aam Aadmi Party, which rules Delhi and Punjab, has received more than Rs 7 crore foreign funds in contravention of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), official sources said Monday.

The federal probe agency sent the communication after it recovered some documents and emails during a drugs-linked money laundering probe against former Punjab AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and some others.

The AAP leaders claimed that the party already submitted all the proofs to the authorities concerned in the matter and said it has maintained "transparency" in taking any kind of donations and given its full record to the Election Commission.

Accusing the BJP of doing "dirty politics", Atishi said that the allegations were baseless and the rival party was trying to frame them in a new case fearing AAP's poll win.

"These are baseless allegations. It is an old case where it is already proved that no illegal donation was taken. As the elections are going on, the BJP has hatched a new conspiracy to frame the AAP.

"They failed to frame us in the liquor scam and the Swati Maliwal issue.They also failed to keep Kejriwal ji behind the bars. That's why they have racked up this new issue now to target AAP," Atishi alleged.

Hitting back at the BJP, Atishi also said if the INDIA bloc comes to power after June 4, "the real investigation of the corruption" done by the saffron party will be done.

"The BJP formed its government in 2014 and in the last 10 years, they did not do anything to check the growing inflation and unemployment in the country. The people of the country are fed up and angry with them.

"The BJP is scared of Kejriwal and it is known to them that they don't stand a chance to win in front of the work done by the AAP government. That's why as soon as the poll dates were announced, the BJP got Kejriwal arrested in a fake liquor scam case," she alleged.

Pathak claimed Kejriwal's arrest and the other false allegations against the AAP have increased the vote share of the party. He added that the Union Home Ministry in 2015 had given a clean chit to the party.

"We had already submitted all the proofs to the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and MHA. In 2015, MHA had told the High Court that there was no such thing found," he said.

He alleged that the ED was working at the behest of the BJP which has started raising old and fake cases triggered by their anticipated loss in the previous phases in Lok Sabha polls.

(With PTI inputs)