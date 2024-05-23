New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday posted on X that the Delhi police will come to interrogate his elderly and ailing parents. Although he did not specify the reason, it is suspected that the visit is related to the Swati Maliwal assault case. Attacking the BJP over the issue, Aam Aadmi Party leaders have questioned the party if they thought Kejriwal's parents were involved in the alleged assault.

AAP M P Maliwal has alleged that she was "assaulted" by Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, when she went to meet the CM on May 13. The police have registered a case and arrested Kumar.

Later, addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi claimed that since Kejriwal came out on interim bail, "new conspiracies" have been hatched by the BJP against him.

"Now they used a cheap tactic. PM Modi has asked his Delhi Police to question Kejriwal's elderly and ailing parents," she claimed and added that the people of Delhi will respond to it with their votes.

"I want to ask the PM and BJP. His parents are aged around 80-85. Kejriwal's father cannot walk without support. His mother spent a long time in hospital and came back recently. Does he believe that they assaulted Maliwal? Do they think that Maliwal, who was threatening police personnel as seen in a video footage, was attacked by the elderly people? Have they stooped to this level that they will carry out atrocities on his parents and target him?" she said.

"Like Shravan Kumar, he took people on their pilgrimage. He has been given blessings by every elderly person for serving them. Today his parents are being subjected to such atrocities. I want to appeal to the elderly that they should respond with their votes to this cheap tactic.

"I want to tell BJP and PM that you are forgetting that Kejriwal is not just the chief minister of Delhi. He is the son of elderly people, brother of women in Delhi, and a father figure to students of Delhi government schools. BJP will not win any seat in Delhi and the INDIA bloc will win all the seven seats. People of Delhi will respond with votes," she added.

Kejriwal's first reaction on Maliwal's assault row

In his first reaction to Maliwal's alleged assault at his official residence, Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expects a fair investigation into the matter and that justice should be served in the case.

In an interview with PTI, the chief minister said the matter is currently "sub-judice", and his comment might affect the proceedings. Reacting to his comment, Maliwal said that irony has caused a thousand deaths, adding that Kejriwal has finally said he wants a free and fair investigation into the matter.

(With PTI Inputs)